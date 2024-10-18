Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stake Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

