Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.5 days.
Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.