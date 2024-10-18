Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,506,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.5 days.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.09 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

