Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.17% of Enviri worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enviri by 137.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $855.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

