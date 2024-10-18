EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EQT were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EQT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

