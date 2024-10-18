Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Envista Q1 Earnings

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Envista in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Envista stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. Envista has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $21,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 3,271.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 140,235 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in Envista by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

