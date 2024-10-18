Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.55 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 150.80 ($1.97). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97), with a volume of 752,318 shares traded.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett acquired 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,430.90). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

