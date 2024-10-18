Etsy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,750 call options.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $50.75 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Institutional Trading of Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $300,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 25.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

