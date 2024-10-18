Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.

Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

