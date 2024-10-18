Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %
Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.
About Evolution AB (publ)
