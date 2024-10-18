Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

