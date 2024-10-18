Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 184,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in CMS Energy by 772.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

