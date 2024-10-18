Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 392 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499,954 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 395,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after buying an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $27,214,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

