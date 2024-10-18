Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,160 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Entertainment worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

