Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,563 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11,871.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,375,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

View Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.