Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of VRRM opened at $27.76 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

