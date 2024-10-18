Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 34.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $264.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.43. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

