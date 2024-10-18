Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,707 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $6,866,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

