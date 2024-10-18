Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $785,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment
In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $116.57.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
