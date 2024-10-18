Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,680 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 611.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 54,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $54,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6 %

Tapestry stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

