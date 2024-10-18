Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $113,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $178.42 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $452.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $895,362. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

