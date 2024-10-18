Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,319 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 907,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.