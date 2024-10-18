Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,300.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock worth $8,999,632. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.46 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.