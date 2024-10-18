Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7,655.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.