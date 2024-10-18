Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $61.29.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.