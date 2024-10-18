Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chord Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,090,000 after purchasing an additional 741,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 397.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after acquiring an additional 165,196 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

CHRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

