Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,802 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 185,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,691,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.15. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

