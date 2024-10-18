Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,801 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6,787.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LHX opened at $248.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.55 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

