Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $133.29 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

