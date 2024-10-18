Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 34,645 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,927,000 after acquiring an additional 847,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,554,000 after acquiring an additional 627,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,717 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,703,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,508,000 after purchasing an additional 568,998 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,290,561.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.