Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,733.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SM Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 124,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.