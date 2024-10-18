Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 161.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 41.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of RL opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.13.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

