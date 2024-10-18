Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 708 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.08%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

