Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,906,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,645,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,590 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,728,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 372,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 610,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,769 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 593,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,142,685 shares of company stock worth $44,819,586 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

