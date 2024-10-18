ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 269.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

ExlService Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.