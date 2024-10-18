Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Fanhua Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FANH opened at $1.49 on Friday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua



Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

