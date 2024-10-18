FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Update

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Price Performance

FDDMF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. FDM Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.