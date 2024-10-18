FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $46,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

