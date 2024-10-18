First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of First Financial worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

