First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

