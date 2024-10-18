First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000.

FEMB opened at $27.95 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

