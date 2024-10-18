First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Position Trimmed by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after buying an additional 495,941 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

