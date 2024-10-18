First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Stake Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FID opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

