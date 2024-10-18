Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,683,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 8,362,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.73 million, a P/E ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

