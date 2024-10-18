Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 32.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fitell Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FTEL opened at $17.90 on Friday. Fitell has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

