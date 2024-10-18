Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $25.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,275,126.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,144 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,823 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

