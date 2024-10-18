Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of F opened at $11.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

