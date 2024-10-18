Franklin Mining (FMNJ) and The Competition Critical Survey

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Franklin Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining Competitors 1037 3268 4060 103 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Franklin Mining’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -40.87% 4.37% 3.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.04 Franklin Mining Competitors $4.59 billion -$28.39 million -7.46

Franklin Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Franklin Mining competitors beat Franklin Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

