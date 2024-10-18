Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

In other news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,654. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,365 shares of company stock valued at $91,241. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

