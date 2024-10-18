FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 264,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $712.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

