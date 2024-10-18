Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

