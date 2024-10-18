FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Lifted by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

HBM opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 200,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

